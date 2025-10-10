Truist Financial Corp Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,462,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,198,000 after buying an additional 1,452,290 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,816,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,745,000 after buying an additional 378,500 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,670,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,451,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,022,000 after buying an additional 342,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,283,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,267,000 after purchasing an additional 283,434 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.