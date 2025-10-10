Truist Financial Corp Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0%
First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $46.55.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
