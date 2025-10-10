Truist Financial Corp Purchases 273 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 56.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $259.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.22 and a 200-day moving average of $275.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.85 and a 1-year high of $316.29.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.28.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

