Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF $LRGE

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.71% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Up 0.2%

LRGE opened at $84.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $455.01 million, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $60.72 and a 52 week high of $84.91.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

