Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Masco Corporation $MAS

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Masco by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Masco Trading Down 2.0%

MAS opened at $67.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

