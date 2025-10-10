Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 37.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,847 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,141,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,675,000 after buying an additional 979,962 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,841,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,416,000 after buying an additional 565,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,844.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 447,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after buying an additional 424,698 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average is $70.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 113.60%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.