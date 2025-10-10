Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,631 Shares of ING Group, N.V. $ING

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ING Group were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ING Group by 135.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of ING Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cfra Research raised shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of ING Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

ING Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. ING Group, N.V. has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 450.0%. ING Group’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

ING Group Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

