Truist Financial Corp Sells 332 Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,616,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,075,000 after purchasing an additional 179,321 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $145,213,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 1,163,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,160,000 after purchasing an additional 277,387 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,619,000 after purchasing an additional 76,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,010,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DFGP stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $55.82.

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

