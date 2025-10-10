Truist Financial Corp Sells 872 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF $XT

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XT stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

