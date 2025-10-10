Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF $EVTR

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,509,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after buying an additional 412,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 988,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,066,000 after purchasing an additional 324,187 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 853,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,392,000 after purchasing an additional 71,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,501,000 after purchasing an additional 69,419 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 363,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EVTR opened at $51.46 on Friday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

