Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $227.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.75.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,040,098 shares of company stock worth $3,204,129,405. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

