UBS Group Cuts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $93.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48. The firm has a market cap of $255.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,095,550,000 after purchasing an additional 949,735,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $3,990,551,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 14,155,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8,010.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,395 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

