UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $400.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $267.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Baird R W cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.09.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $367.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $333.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,519,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,624,411,000 after acquiring an additional 675,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,837,207,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,912,000 after buying an additional 4,730,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

