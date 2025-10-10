Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $249.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $249.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UHS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $259.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $201.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $152.33 and a 12 month high of $240.26. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 347.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 240.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

