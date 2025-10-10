Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $27.20 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 6.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 45,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $359,000. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 244,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,660,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 28,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,777,588,034.13. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,040,098 shares of company stock worth $3,204,129,405. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $227.74 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.