VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF $SHYD Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.95% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHYD. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 103,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 43,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 1.6%

BATS SHYD opened at $22.76 on Friday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.