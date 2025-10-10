Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 806,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,700,000 after acquiring an additional 95,225 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.2%

CFR stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CFR

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.