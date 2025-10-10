Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 943 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,681 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,606,000 after acquiring an additional 326,584 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,482,917 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,547 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,364,000 after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,448,401 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $185,613,000 after acquiring an additional 409,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,762,000 after purchasing an additional 643,851 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THO stock opened at $102.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $118.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the RV manufacturer to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Thor Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Roth Capital set a $93.00 target price on Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

