Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VIA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Via Transportation in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Via Transportation in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Via Transportation in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Via Transportation to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Via Transportation Price Performance

Via Transportation Company Profile

Shares of NYSE VIA opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. Via Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology.

