Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) Earns Market Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Via Transportation to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

Shares of NYSE:VIA opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. Via Transportation has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology.

