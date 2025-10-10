Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VIA. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Via Transportation in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Via Transportation to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Via Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

NYSE VIA opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. Via Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology.

