Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Via Transportation’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

VIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Via Transportation in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Via Transportation to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Via Transportation in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Via Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

NYSE:VIA opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. Via Transportation has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology.

