VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,753 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFLO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,138,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,021,000 after acquiring an additional 178,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 118,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 51,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance
Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
