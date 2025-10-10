Wabtec $WAB Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 70.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 30.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 22.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 25.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wabtec in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $195.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $151.81 and a fifty-two week high of $216.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.36.

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.88.

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $340,954.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,586,965.53. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,483 shares of company stock valued at $853,558 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

