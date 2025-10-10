Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 16,008 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXC. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,994,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 777,807 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 58.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 860,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 317,502 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,390,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,195,000 after purchasing an additional 308,115 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 742,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 291,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth $2,189,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $726.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

