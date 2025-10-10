Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. $TR

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3,573.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 176,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 12.72%.The business had revenue of $153.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

