Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 20.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of FCN stock opened at $160.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.75 and a 52-week high of $231.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average is $164.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.26. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $943.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-8.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting



FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

