Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ONTO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

ONTO opened at $136.64 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $228.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.21.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

