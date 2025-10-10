Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,556 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,246,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,862 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,760,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,680 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,831,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,326 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $23,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Zacks Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $606.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 146,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,224,656.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,815.65. This trade represents a 38.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 206,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $1,609,689.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 737,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,990.64. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,851,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,775,168. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

