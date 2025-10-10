Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ (XENE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,RTT News reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XENE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,088.32. This represents a 44.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 541.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

