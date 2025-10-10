Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zeta Global worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 61.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 424.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 287,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 232,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ZETA. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.54.

Zeta Global Stock Up 2.9%

Zeta Global stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73.

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.