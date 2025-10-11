ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.67 and traded as high as $9.06. ADTRAN shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 1,177,670 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $688.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 19,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

