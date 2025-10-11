Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded at Rothschild Redb

Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on A. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.69.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $136.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.26. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10,600.0% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

