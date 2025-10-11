Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a sell (d+) rating to a hold (c-) rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.04.

Alcoa Trading Down 5.3%

AA stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.20.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,096.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

