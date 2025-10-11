Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Boosted by Michels Family Financial LLC

Michels Family Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,040,098 shares of company stock worth $3,204,129,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 5.0%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $216.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.