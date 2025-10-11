Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the transaction, the insider owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at $202,777,588,034.13. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,040,098 shares of company stock worth $3,204,129,405. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

AMZN stock opened at $216.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

