Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Lifted by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 49,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 70,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SFM LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. SFM LLC now owns 31,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $216.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,040,098 shares of company stock worth $3,204,129,405. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

