Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) versus Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Head-To-Head Analysis

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) and Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Amer Sports and Malibu Boats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amer Sports 3.93% 6.87% 3.94% Malibu Boats 1.84% 4.93% 3.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amer Sports and Malibu Boats”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amer Sports $5.18 billion 3.30 $72.60 million $0.41 75.35 Malibu Boats $807.56 million 0.68 $14.88 million $0.77 37.29

Amer Sports has higher revenue and earnings than Malibu Boats. Malibu Boats is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amer Sports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Amer Sports has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malibu Boats has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amer Sports and Malibu Boats, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amer Sports 0 4 14 1 2.84 Malibu Boats 2 6 1 0 1.89

Amer Sports presently has a consensus price target of $43.49, suggesting a potential upside of 40.76%. Malibu Boats has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.39%. Given Amer Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Amer Sports is more favorable than Malibu Boats.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of Amer Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amer Sports beats Malibu Boats on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands. Its products are used for a range of recreational boating activities, including water sports, such as water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing; and general recreational boating and fishing. The company sells its products through independent dealers in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America, South Africa, and Australia/New Zealand. Malibu Boats, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Loudon, Tennessee.

