American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.33 and traded as high as $37.28. American Public Education shares last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 203,140 shares traded.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on American Public Education from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Northland Capmk upgraded American Public Education to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Public Education from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $37.00 price objective on American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Public Education

American Public Education Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $669.13 million, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.64.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. American Public Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 4.44%.The company had revenue of $162.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 124.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,894 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter worth $5,319,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Public Education in the second quarter worth $6,723,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in American Public Education by 76.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 168,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4D Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 111.1% in the second quarter. 4D Advisors LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.