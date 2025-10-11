Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,356,000 after acquiring an additional 196,489 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 35,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 367,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 28,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Annaly Capital Management and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 price objective on Annaly Capital Management and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 277.23%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.