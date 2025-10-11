Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.8% of PFS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $245.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wedbush set a $310.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

