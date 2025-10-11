Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.68 and traded as high as $27.10. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 177,464 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASMB. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $203.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 149.01% and a negative net margin of 117.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

Featured Stories

