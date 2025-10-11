Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.74 and traded as high as C$48.12. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$45.97, with a volume of 251,753 shares traded.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Aura Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Minerals presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORA

Aura Minerals Trading Down 3.9%

Aura Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.54%.

About Aura Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Aura Minerals Inc is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Paua -Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and the Gold Road mine in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.