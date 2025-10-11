AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.13 and traded as high as $16.49. AxoGen shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 764,907 shares changing hands.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $735.70 million, a P/E ratio of -159.88 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director William P. Mr. Burke sold 7,600 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,396.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 34,064 shares of company stock worth $615,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 189.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 882.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in AxoGen by 500.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 120.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

