Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.96 and traded as high as $6.20. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 1,986 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Beasley Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $11.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

