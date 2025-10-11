Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,195 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Best Buy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,093 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Best Buy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,138 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Best Buy by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 18,865 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $99.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,332.32. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,833 shares of company stock worth $14,941,472 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.