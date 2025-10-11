Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,608,000 after purchasing an additional 130,921 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 724,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,498,000 after acquiring an additional 164,136 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 372,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after acquiring an additional 214,705 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 318,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,821,000 after acquiring an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIO. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $298.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.97. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.43 and a 12-month high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

