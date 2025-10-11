BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust $BGR Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 96.3% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period.

BGR stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0973 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

