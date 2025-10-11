Blue Oak Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Blue Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 92,380 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 662,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $329,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $510.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.16. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete boosted their price target on Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.47.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

