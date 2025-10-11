Brokers Set Expectations for STZ Q1 Earnings

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Constellation Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk anticipates that the company will earn $3.56 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $13.50 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q2 2027 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.57 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $173.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $141.42 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $131.20 and a one year high of $247.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.56%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

